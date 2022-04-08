New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you will feel physically exhausted due to excessive work. Success will be achieved due to your hard work in the office. Today is good to make investments. Today you will also take important business, which will prove to be beneficial in the future.

Taurus - Today, the day will be better than other days. You will witness financial gains. However, take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse

Gemini - Today will be a happy day as work that has been stuck for days will be completed. There is a need to be health conscious. Students have to focus on their studies. You will get full support from your family.

Cancer - Today, you will witness ups and downs. Keep a balance between professional life and personal life. Keep track of your expenses. Students will get desired results. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Leo - You will have a good day today. There will be opportunities for economic growth. Today is an auspicious day for those who want to start a new business or job. You will get support from people in the office.

Virgo - Today will prove to be a great day for professional life. You will experience mental peace in the workplace and will also show interest in every work. You will get support from your boss. However, in your personal life, you may feel alone. There may be a dispute between husband and wife

Libra - Today, you may remain entangled in some work. There will be excess work, and you will feel fatigued due to a lack of rest. However, you will complete the work on time. There will be economic development. Control your anger by not getting into an argument unnecessarily.

Scorpio - You will return the money that you have borrowed. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. Do not take any decision in the heat of the moment. You will remain positive in every situation, and all your work will be completed easily.

Sagittarius - Today, you will be full of confidence. You might have a normal day-to-day wherein everything is in your control. You are likely to get rewards for your work. You might also get to travel for religious purposes. Today will be a happy and relaxed day from the family's point of view.

Capricorn - Today, your day will be spent with restlessness. There may be obstacles in work. You may feel lazy. Keep track of your expenses. You will also face family issues. There will be a dispute with your spouse.

Aquarius - The opponent will be defeated. Your business reputation will increase. Wealth and fame will increase. There will be happiness in life. New relationships will be formed. You will witness financial gains.

Pisces - Today, you will feel physically tired due to a lot of workload at the workplace. You can plan to start a new business. You may have arguments with your partner. Keep restraint on speech. There will be progress in the field of education. There will be success in financial matters.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen