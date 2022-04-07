New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Thursday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries -Today is a good day as you will get desired results in every field. You will witness financial growth. There are chances that you will attend some religious activities today. You will have the full support of your family.

Taurus - Today, you will have peace of mind. You will be appreciated by your bosses. However, there is a need to keep track of your expenses. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Gemini - Today, you may remain in mental turmoil. There is a need to pay attention to your health. Today is a good day if you want to start some new work. You will witness financial gains.

Cancer - Today, you will form new connections. Today is a special day in terms of work and personal life. The new person will add positivity to your life. You will witness financial gains. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Leo - You will have a good day today. All your work will be done and you will get desired results. You will make new contacts in your job. However, there is a need to cautious about your health and avoid eating junk food.

Virgo - You will remain excited today. You will take out time to clear all your pending work. You will witness financial gains. All the hurdles in your job will be removed. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Libra - Today will be a normal day. The main challenge of the day is to remain positive. Today, there are chances that you will invest in properties. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident. There will be peace in the family.

Scorpio - Today is your lucky day as you will be able to complete the work that has been stuck for many days. You will witness economic growth. You will get opportunities to make money. Today is a good day for the people associated with social media.

Sagittarius - Today, you will find yourself full of energy. You will complete all your work on time. Financial growth will be there. You will get the support of higher officials. There may be a promotion in the office. Unmarried people can get a marriage proposal.

Capricorn - Today, you can experience mental stress as you will have to do a lot of work. There can be financial gains for the people associated with real estate. There is a need to remain positive. Students will have to work hard for better results in the competitive examination. The relationship between husband and wife will be normal.

Aquarius - Today, you will be busy with household work as you may be engaged in cleaning and decorating your house. There are chances that your relatives will visit your house. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Pisces - Today, you will remain happy and energetic. You will try to balance both work and house. You will witness financial gains. You will get support from your family members.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen