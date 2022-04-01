New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help you to know your day in a better way. So, if you are wondering how your Friday will be then, scroll down and have a look at your daily horoscope.

Aries - Today, you will remain happy as all your work will get completed. You will have to work hard to get financial benefits. Your relationships with loved ones will improve. You will spend less time at home due to work. There will be harmony in the family.

Taurus - Today, you will remain busy because of your professional work. There will be a lot of workloads. You will witness financial gains. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.

Gemini - You will remain positive today as you will get success in the work in everything you pick. You will get money from unknown sources. You will spend most of the time with your family.

Cancer - You will witness financial gains. You will get desired success in the office. You will have support and cooperation from people in the office. You will have a cordial relationship with your spouse.

Leo - Today, you will experience peace of mind. The work which was stuck for a long time will be completed. You will remain busy with a lot of work. There are chances that you will travel to different places. You will also contact an old friend.

Virgo - You will remain happy today. The project on which you were working for a long time will be completed. Your work in the office will be appreciated. You will get an opportunity to attend some events.

Libra - Today, you may remain entangled in some work. There will be excess work, and you will feel fatigued due to a lack of rest. However, you will complete the work on time. There will be economic development.

Scorpio - Today, you will get good news from your family’s end. There is a need to be careful while investing money. Keep a track of your expenses. You will have support from your family.

Sagittarius- The day brings mixed emotions as you will be happy and sad. Don't take risky decisions in the job business, otherwise, you may have to suffer financial loss. Avoid investing capital. There will be tussles in the family. There may be estrangement between husband and wife.

Capricorn - Today, you will remain tense due to problems in life. Try to control expenses, otherwise, you may have to face a financial crisis. Take care of your health and avoid junk food. You will have the support of your family.

Aquarius - Today, you will be busy with household work as you may be engaged in cleaning and decorating your house. There are chances that your relatives will visit your house. Drive carefully as there is a risk of an accident.

Pisces - Today, you will remain happy and energetic. You will try to balance both work and house. You will witness financial gains. You will get support from your family members.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen