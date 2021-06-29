New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Since all zodiac signs have their specific traits which make them worth the salt of this world, knowing the horoscope predictions really helps. Here are the Horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Investing in property or financial bonds could be really helpful today. Your energy at work will get you praises from all the corners. Health seems to be in good shape. Your loving gestures might get reciprocated.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A big day for people in academics, today your performance will outshine others. People look up to you as a person so make sure about what you are getting into. You could be in a throwback mood with the people from your past to evoke memories and nostalgia.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Today is not a day to invest into finances or the property. Professionally, you will be able to put yourself up as a formidable employee or boss. Your romantic life will get better with a surprise.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You are likely to spend quality time with your loved ones today. Your dedication and ability to work hard will give success. Giving time to the things you love to do will give you happiness and people around you the assurance that you are doing well.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Take care of your health and make sure you don’t eat anything unhealthy today. Financially, you might make more expenses than you should. Take initiative at work, whenever you think you are capable to take control of things at your hand.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Be cautious while signing on papers, whether for investment or divestment. Family would be extremely helpful today. Professionally your hard work may add feathers to your personality in unexpected ways. A nice time ahead romantically, you might get surprised by your lover today.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Travel for business seems to be on cards. Academically as well as professionally, you might get place on the top all because of your hard work in the past few days. Romantic front looks strong, so put more efforts if you are looking for a match for yourself.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A great day for success on academic front. You will meet more people today than you have met in past few days. Make sure you are making lifestyle change efforts for good health today.

Sagitarrius (November 23-December 21)

An outing with your loved ones seems to be on cards. Make efforts in lifestyle changes to stay fit. Don’t get on to the negative side of the story on professional front by being unreasonably assertive.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to get the support of your family for the matters you thought they don’t understand about. You will be able to outsmart others academically with your intelligence keeping you socially stable and sound. Old love may knock the doors again.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will enjoy the fruits of your passion today. At work, you will remain popular. For some youngsters meeting a suitable match seems to be on cards.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Don’t overthink about the way your loved ones are reacting. Understand their concerns. Professional growth seems to be on cards. You might meet old friends or family members you have not met in a long time.

