Horoscope September 2022: What This Month Will Bring For Each Zodiac Sign In Terms Of Love And Relationships

As Libra's energy begins to flow into your love relationships in September, our attention shifts to cooperation and reciprocity. The September horoscopes focus on the reciprocal effort you put into relationships and love, realizing that it takes more than just words to build a relationship—it also takes action.

While both the Sun and Venus will be in the earth sign of Virgo at the beginning of September, it will be your ability to emphasize concepts of healing and seeing things for what they truly are that will help you as the week goes on. Midway through the month, Mercury makes a retrograde turn in Libra, which calls for a review of any agreements—legal or otherwise—pertaining to your relationship and marks a turning point on your path to achieving a higher equilibrium in your life.

Work with the energy rather than against it, and keep an eye out for how you and your spouse are acting in the relationship as a whole. It is always possible to improve, but you must first recognize the necessity of improvement.

Monthly love and relationship predictions for each zodiac sign for September 2022:

Aries

The ideal day for love is: 29th September (Thursday)

Venus enters Libra today, your opposing zodiac sign, brightening your love life significantly. The time has come to genuinely look at things by first determining what you need, rather than merely hoping they would get better or acting like they are.

Taurus

The ideal day for love is: 5th September (Monday)

Venus, the planet of love, encourages you to start expressing yourself more honestly as it enters Virgo at the commencement of the month. Being vulnerable and expressing your true feelings can be frightening, but it's the only way to genuinely forge a unique kind of relationship. Everything that has happened to you recently is meant to change the way you look at love, but ultimately, only you have the power to decide to execute that.

Gemini

The ideal day for love is: 3rd September (Saturday)

Today's First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius stimulates your love life and encourages you to start moving in the direction of growth. The fact that your relationship is actually doing so well shouldn't be a problem, but most likely that is what you have been battling with. Allow yourself to evolve and realize that what you are currently enjoying is exactly what you spent the time creating, rather than being fearful that it will change or searching for problems that don't exist.

Cancer

The ideal day for love is: 25th September (Sunday)

It's time to improve harmony and clarity in your home and family life because the New Moon in Libra stimulates these aspects of your life. You now have to make improvements in the one area where you are reluctant to do so. The strong New Moon in Libra introduces notions of transformation, renewal, and even justice. Perhaps something in this aspect of your life needs to change or end before you can fully start over the way you so desperately desire to right now.

Leo

The ideal day for love is: 21st September (Wednesday)

You have a lot more chances to view things from a fresh angle, thanks to Saturn's retrograde in Aquarius. It's time to start making alternative decisions as of today, while Jupiter goes retrograde in Aries. Romantic lessons become more prominent in your life when Saturn is in Aquarius. Instead of only blaming your partner, you ought to act differently in this situation. This is what will finally alter the course of action that you decide to pursue when you are actually able to embrace these lessons.

Virgo

The ideal day for love is: 10th September (Saturday)

When it comes to romance, the Pisces Full Moon is the best of the year. Your opposite sign, Pisces, is symbolic of all things related to love and relationships. It has been almost a year since you've given this aspect of your life a lot of thought. Pisces Moon may help you realize that perhaps things have already worked out much better than you could have expected by combining what you have learned about truth, boundaries, and perhaps just plain faith.

Libra

The ideal day for love is: 29th September (Thursday)

Everything relating to love today suddenly gets brighter and simpler when Venus enters your sign since your companion will be expressing your own love language. Your perception of yourself and your true self is represented by the energy of Libra. Venus in Libra makes it simpler for you to express who you truly are and for you to feel more appreciated by others as they will be demonstrating their love in the ways that you require. In order to continue what starts this month, enable yourself to absorb this with words of affirmation.

Scorpio

The ideal day for love is: 6th September (Tuesday)

You'll start to feel the healing you've been looking for as the Northern Node in Taurus and Chiron in Aries align. Although it has taken a while to get here, your romantic relationship has now reached a real turning point. You need to deal with your past on a much deeper level than you have in the past during this month. It still hurts, but by taking care of yourself, you may approach relationships and love in general with a new perspective. Before you consider moving forward, give yourself time to heal.

Sagittarius

The ideal day for love is: 17th September (Saturday)

It's time to consider what love themes in your life are coming to a conclusion for you as the Final Quarter Moon arrives in Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon wishes to tie everything up nicely with a bow. It can identify what is working and what is not, and based on that, make pragmatically sound decisions. Concentrate your seeker energy on what lies ahead of you rather than on your past. You simply need to ensure that the decisions you are taking now are actually resulting in the love connection you hope to have in the future. You don't need to worry about going back and changing the past.

Capricorn

The ideal day for love is: 6th September (Tuesday)

The asteroid Pallas controls the choices you made toward your relationship. The energy will be focused on the decisions you have made in this area of your life and on whether they still line up with what you actually want as it enters Cancer, your opposing sign, and the one that governs your sexual life. It is difficult to consistently make the right decision or even the decision that is best for the future you want to build. But eventually, you come to the realization that if you truly want that wonderful relationship, you need to start making the necessary preparations.

Aquarius

The ideal day for love is: 5th September (Monday)

This week, Venus, the planet of love, makes its annual return to Virgo, shining a light on all facets of intimacy in your life. There will be a great emphasis on the physical, however, this can apply to any area of intimacy, including psychological, emotional, or even spiritual. If you're not in a relationship, this month could bring you and your significant other fresh love. Physical intimacy will be at a higher level, which will strengthen your bond even more.

Pisces

The ideal day for love is: 5th September (Monday)

This week, Venus enters Virgo, beginning a month of romantic miracles for you. Your opposite sign is Virgo, and anytime this energy is emphasized, you can also see changes and growth in your personal connections. There is no question that you deserve this particular month, which is one that you will genuinely enjoy. Love is discovered best when there is a balance between the two; Virgo is reality, while you are dreams. Use Venus in Virgo to your advantage by accepting your weaknesses while still being able to see the reality of any romantic connection; this will ensure that whatever choices you make for your life will actually endure forever.