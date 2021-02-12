Take a look at what your zodiac sign says about you today. Scroll down to read your horoscope predictions for the day.

New Delhi |Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every day throws a new challenge and what if you can prep for it? Well, practically it sounds a bit off-beat but yes, it can be possible with your daily horoscope predictions. Some days turn out be auspicious while some not so good. So, take a look at what your zodiac sign has in store for you today and share it further with your family and friends.

Today's Panchang

Day: Friday, Magha month, Shukla Paksha, horoscope of Pratipada.

Today's Rahukaal: 10:30 am to 12:00 am.

Today's direction: West.

Today's festival: Kumbh Sankranti of Sun.

Special: Secret Navratri starts.

Horoscope

Aries: There will be an unexpected breakthrough in education. Political ambition can be fulfilled. Your business reputation is expected to increase. You may need to stay a little conscious about your health.

Taurus: You may achieve success in creative work. You’ll attain support from your father or dharma guru. Economic progress expected. Relationships will be better.

Gemini: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. There is a need to be health-conscious. There can be ruthless running around. Do not interfere in any work. Keep restraint on speech.

Cancer: Happiness is expected in married life. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be progress in economic matters. You will get success in creative work.

Leo: Opponents will be defeated, yet your mind might remain restless. You may need to stay a little conscious about your health. You’ll be able to get your spouse's support. You may get inclined towards social work.

Virgo: You may have to face some family and some business problems. Some risk in financial matters expected. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Libra: You’ll be able to get your spouse's support. The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance. Work done with efforts will be successful.

Scorpio: Do not take risks in financial matters. A woman in family may cause stress. Ambition will increase. Work done with intelligence skills will be completed.

Sagittarius: There will be unprecedented success in the field of education. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Do not take risks in financial matters. There will be progress in the field of education competition.

Capricorn: Be aware of health and prestige. You may have to rush for somethings. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Expected progress in livelihood. The efforts will be fruitful.

Aquarius: Family relations and business matters will progress. Creative efforts will flourish. There will be sweetness in the relationships. The obligation will be fulfilled.

Pisces: Business matters will progress. Expected progress in livelihood. You might get help from others. The completion of a task may increase your confidence

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal