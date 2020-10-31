Horoscope November 2020: Check out monthly horoscope of your zodiac sign. So what are you waiting for? Find out how November will fare for all zodiac signs.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New month marks the new beginning! And a new month has begun and so are your expectations. You might have gone through some changes in October, but this new month is bringing some changes and it will all plan out for you. However, to know whether you require to pull up your socks or does it allow you to breeze through it, you need to read the monthly horoscope of your zodiac sign. So what are you waiting for? Find out how November will fare for all zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are back in the hustle as you need to work hard now as your passion and energy are returning full force. Now, that you are determined, you can move forward with little distraction. On the academic front, you need to get your ideas, studies, writing, or skills back on track. On the love front, you are likely to share a bond with someone special.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those who are in jobs might have to be worried about being at underperformer at work due to mental constraints. The mid-month is going to turn lucky. Some of you will face family issues and that will keep you stressed. Try to curb your finances. You need to give extra time to your partner.

Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21)

Salaried employees will see an amazing output but might be worried about pending incentives. Singles are likely to find love this month. With this month marking a significant turning point for you, seek out ways that you can remain grounded and focused in your day-to-day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are going to be pretty much focused about work and you are likely to get promoted this month. In terms of your creative talents, you're on fire, so go where your heart and your passions lead you. You are most likely to not face financial constraints this month. For health-related matters, Cancerians need to remain extremely careful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are going to get back all the missing positive vibes in life. You might also find yourself craving knowledge now, making it a great time to enrol in school or begin coursework. For matters pertaining to finance and money, November seems like a moderately fruitful month. You will enjoy good health in most parts of the month.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This month looks favourable for salaried employees. You might also be at a chance of catching a viral infection. Embracing your expertise and potential could bring recognition and opportunity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Businessmen will find themselves making multiple deals, all at once. Singles are likely to find someone special. On another note, you could be ready to give a few people the axe now, as you're being pushed to get clear on your values and your self-worth. Live fully in your truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Singles will find love blooming. Expect monetary gains this month. This may be a major boost of positivity and enthusiasm for them. Connecting and communicating with others gets easier as your charm will be hard to resist.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Students are likely to regain lost focus, however, might also find themselves dealing with personal problems. Your money flow will surely increase. Your creative spark also returns, which could lead to new and exciting opportunities, as well as love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People in relationships might be stressed about their current jobs and this might hamper their relationship. Your money flow is likely to increase this month. In terms of your health and wellness, it's time for a big change or improvement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something on the family front might be making you tensed. On the relationship front, singles may find love this month! If feeling restless or anxious, friends may offer some support, but you're being pushed to tap into the creative pieces of yourself that have been long forgotten.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

As for the ones pursuing graduation, it's important to be calm and the ones in post-graduation, you may be busy with not so important matters. On the love front, the ones in a relationship might be feeling pressurised to take their relationship to the next step.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma