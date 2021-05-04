Horoscope Today, May 4, 2021: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions about your zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each day allows us to start something new that might help us in the future. However, it also brings different challenges from which a person might have to deal with and that's where astrology can help you. Astrology gives us a chance to prepare for the day in advance and challenges which we might face in the day. So scroll down to read about your horoscope:



Aries:

Your financial position is expected to improve today. Stars suggest that your social life will improve today. Pay attention to your partner or spouse.

Taurus:

You will get much-needed support from your father. Change in Venus' position will bless you with fresh energy. You are likely to meet a new person today.

Gemini:

It is expected that you might get some good news today. It could be about a new job or something related to your family. Be a bit cautious about your health.

Cancer:

Your reputation and social prestige will increase today. However, you need to control your sentiments. Avoid taking risks in financial matters.

Leo:

If you are looking to get married, then this is a perfect day for you as you might find that special someone today. Unexpected success is predicted in your professional life.

Virgo:

You will be able to recover from a long and dreadful disease today. Stars suggest that you might get success in your professional life. Be cautious about your health.

Libra:

Support your spouse or partner if he or she is facing issues. You are also requested to be calm and maintain professionalism in whatever you do today.

Scorpio:

It will be a busy day for you but you will get the desired support from your family members. Be a bit humble and control your anger.

Sagittarius:

You will get support from your colleagues and friends today. Your reputation and social prestige will improve. Your financial condition will also improve today.

Capricorn:

It will be a nice and peaceful day for you. You will get success in your professional life. Health will improve.

Aquarius:

If you are a student, then you will get a lot of success today. Your family life will also improve. Take care of your health.

Pisces:

Don't take unnecessary stress and avoid getting into an argument with your family members. You are advised to control your ego today.

