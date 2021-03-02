Horoscope Today, March 2, 2021: Want to know what the future has in store for you? Check out the astrological predictions for March 2, 2021:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are a person who likes to plan things and prepare yourself in advance for what lies ahead of you, then the astrological predictions might come as a help to you. These predictions help a person to know what obstacles they are going to face in the future. So, get to know what the stars have in store for you today:

Today's Panchang:

Day: Tuesday, Phagun month, Krishna Paksha, Chaturthi Tithi

Today's Rahu Kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm

Today's direction: North

Today's festival: Ganesh Chaturthi, Bhaum Angarak festival

Aries

You will share a cordial relationship with your spouse today. There is a high chance that you will hear some good news on the business front. You are likely to travel to some beachy location.

Taurus

You need to control your emotions. Do not take any decision without consultation. You will spend a good time with your family today. Your creative work is likely to flourish.

Gemini

You are likely to get stronger financially. The decision taken with a calm and composed mind will turn out to be in your favour. You might go out on a date today.

Cancer

You will spend a good time with your family today. On the academic front, you are likely to hear some good news. Your confidence will boost as you will be able to complete your work on time.

Leo

You are likely to get recognition for your hard work. Your partner will support you in your decisions. You might be a little stressed because of your child. It is advisable to keep a restraint on speech.

Virgo

Your plans on the business front are likely to succeed. Your partner will support you. You need to play it smart and cool on the work front. You need to take proper care of your health.

Libra

Do not take a risk on the economic front. There is a high chance that you might get promoted. You will get involved in some social work. You will try to spend some time with your spouse today.

Sagittarius

There will be some clashes with your spouse today. You are likely to attend some family function today. Creative efforts will flourish.

Scorpio

You need to take care of your health. The efforts that you are making professionally will turn out to be in your favour. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Capricorn

Your health is likely to improve. You might crack a good deal on the business front. It is advisable to not take a risk financially. You will get support from your spouse.

Aquarius

You will be busy with some family-related work. Do not skip a workout. You need to keep a restraint on speech. Do not speak with someone in a harsh tone.

Pisces

Today you will be in a good mood. You will be able to complete your task on time. You might go out for dinner with your spouse.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma