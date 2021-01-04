Horoscope Today, January 4, 2021: Know what's in store for Pisces, Aries, Leo, and other zodiac signs
New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has different characteristics that make them different from the other signs and it also helps a person to relate to their zodiac sign. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:
Aries
Today, you might go through some family related problems. On the academic front, you need to buckle up and work even harder. Traveling with loved ones is foreseen in your cards.
Taurus
Today you are likely to feel a little low. Financially you are going to get stronger. You need to take good advice before investing your money into some new venture.
Gemini
Those who are in the creative field, their work is going to get flourish today. You are likely to leave an impression on your seniors or those who matter on the professional front.
Cancer
For those who are in the business, their deal is likely to get close and they are likely to gain profit. It is not a good time to skip the workout or go for a cheat meal so remain regular in your workouts.
Leo
You will get support from the family as you are going to take a big step. You may find time for love from your busy schedule today, so make the most of it!
Virgo
You need to focus on your goals. Your performance at work will remain satisfactory, but you will need to do more to get noticed. You are likely to go out on a date today.
Libra
Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. Your performance at work will remain satisfactory, but you will need to do more to get noticed.
Scorpio
You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. It may not be possible for you to attend an important function, so keep an excuse ready!
Sagittarius
You will get support from your spouse. Be vigilant in financial matters. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period.
Capricorn
Your political career will shine. Social prestige will increase. Success will come in the field of education. You will feel nice as guests throng your place today.
Aquarius
You will get success and rewards. Your creativity at work will flourish. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house.
Pisces
You are likely to get fame today with your balanced approach. Your political career will shine. Social prestige will increase. Success will come in the field of education.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma
