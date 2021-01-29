Horoscope Today: If you want to know what the future has in store for you, check out the astrological predictions for January 29 here.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are a total of 12 zodiac signs. Every zodiac sign has different characteristics and traits that make them different from one another. These characteristics also help a person to relate to their particular sun sign. The planetary movements in a zodiac sign play an important role in horoscope predictions. Wouldn't it be amazing if you start your day by knowing what the stars hold for you? So if you want to know what the future has in store for you, check out the astrological predictions for January 29 here.

Aries

You need to work even harder on the academic front. You are likely to spend some good time with your family today. Professionally, you are going to face some hurdles but you will be able to overcome that too. You need to be a little calm today as you might end up fighting with your spouse today.

Taurus

You need to take care proper care of your health. It is advisable that you should avoid taking the risk on the financial front. Do not lend money to someone today. You need to speed up your work to complete the deadline. On the romantic front, you need to try your best shot.

Gemini

Today, the moon is in your favour. You will be able to crack the deal on the business front. You are going to have some gala time with your family. There is a high chance that you might go for a short trip today. For those who are looking for love, you need to keep your eye open as it is right in front of you.

Cancer

You are going to be really happy today as money is going to come your way from unexpected sources. On the family front, you will be able to make everyone happy as you are going to spend a good time with them. Your love life is going to go all smooth today.

Leo

You need to take extra care of your health today. Try to be calm and patient today as there will be a number of things that are going to affect you but you need to be polite. Do not take risks on the financial front. You need to fix your love life and those who are married it is high time that you should go out for a second honeymoon to fix things.

Virgo

A decision taken with a calm and peaceful mind will give you good results. Try to be calm and apologise for your mistake. It is foreseen on your card that you are going to spend some good time with lover and will sort out the differences.

Libra

The moon is in your favour today. Your business is going to reach a new height. You will be able to crack the deal easily with your communication skills. You might socialise a little today. Romance is going to make its way to you no matter how much you try to ignore it.

Scorpio

Today you are going to have a nice time with your family. You are also likely to meet some old friends today. Your self-confidence is going to boost because you will be able to complete the work before the deadline. You are going to get stronger on the financial front today.

Sagittarius

You are going to have a good time with your family today. Your love life is going to take a pause as there is no initiative seen from your lover's side. The day is going to be profitable for those who are in the field of business.

Capricorn

You need to control your anger today. It is advisable to stay calm. You are going to work on yourself and that is going to help you achieve total fitness. You are going to have some differences with your lover as your other half is going to be upset with you for not keeping up with the things you promised.

Aquarius

You need to take extra care of your health. You will get support from your spouse today. It is advisable to not invest money in something that you are not very sure of. On the professional front, you are going to be a little busy in completing a task.

Pisces

There is going to be a little progress on the economic front. Your decision will be appreciated by the family as it is going to be good for all. You are advised to stay calm as your lover might be a little upset.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma