New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has different characteristics that help a person to relate to their zodiac sign. Knowing your horoscope for the day can be exciting and it can help you deal with a number of problems. They can also help us prepare for the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

Planetary changes are going to take place in your sign and that is going to be good for you. You will get support from colleagues or friends and that is going to turn in your favour. You need to focus on regular exercise that is going to keep you both mentally and physically robust.

Taurus

Planetary changes in your sign are going to harm your health and you need to be cautious about that. You need to take out time for family as they are the ones who are going to standby your decisions. On the romantic front, you need to go out on a romantic candlelight dinner and things will fall in place.

Gemini

The moon is in your favour and it will benefit you in your business. You should think twice before spending on anything as the day is not looking favourable for financial matters.

Cancer

The planetary transition is going to turn in your favour and will give you peace on the family front. On the academic front, you need to work hard. You need to consult a health expert for getting back in shape and it is going to help you in long run.

Leo

It will be a busy day for you. You will be engaged with your friends throughout the day. You will also receive an invitation to a marriage. However, take care of your health.

Virgo

Your approach to solving a problem is different from others and your boss will be highly impressed with this. You will spend a good time with your lover. The stars are looking in your favour.

Libra

It will be a lucky day for you. Your seniors will lend a hand and guide you to complete a long-standing task. You might also get a new career opportunity.

Scorpio

You will be engaged with your friends throughout the day. Money can come from unexpected sources. Your seniors will lend a hand and guide you to complete a long-standing task. You might also get a new career opportunity.

Sagittarius

Relationship with life partner will improve. Money can come from unexpected sources. Your colleagues will be highly impressed with your performance and your presence at the office will give them satisfaction.

Capricorn

Money is expected to come from an unknown source. Try a different approach to solve your problems and don’t lose hope. Health will be good.

Aquarius

The stars also indicate that you might get a promotion at the workplace. A romantic day is also on the cards. You might also meet an old friend today.

Pisces

Your approach to solving a problem is different from others and your boss will be highly impressed with this. However, take care of your health. Relationship with life partner will improve.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma