New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every sign has a different trait that helps a person to relate to their zodiac sign. Astrology is a thing that can help you find the solution to a lot of your daily problems and help us prepare for all the upcoming events in the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

Today you need to stay calm as you may not be able to take the responsibilities. You need to spend a good time with your family. You will be busy with household work today.

Taurus

You might be a little stressed because of a senior or a colleague in the workplace. You need to stay calm and polite today. You need to take care of your health. You will be a little busy with business work too.

Gemini

There is going to be a lot of work today and you might feel a little stressed about it. You need to work with patience and you need to maintain calm today. Your past investments are going to get you good results.

Cancer

You will get support from your father today. You will also feel better today as your social skills will help you on the work front. You are also likely to go out and spend some time with friends today.

Leo

It will be a brilliant day for you. You will get a lot of good news today. You might also plan for a vacation. Your life partner will give you much-needed support.

Virgo

There will be unnecessary trouble. You are advised to remain claim and let the day pass. There will also be a sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. Health will also remain good.

Libra

The position of the mercury is in a favorable position in your horoscope. This will bring a lot of good news for you. There will be stress with the spouse. You are also advised to take care of your health.

Scorpio

There is a high chance that you may incur some losses today. You need to be calm and avoid fighting on small issues. On the educational front, you will get success.

Sagittarius

It will be a busy day for you. However, you will get support from your colleagues. Financially, the day will be good. Health will be stable.

Capricorn

Mercury will be in the twelfth house in your zodiac sign. This is not a piece of favorable news for you and can cause some serious health problems.

Aquarius

There will be sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. You will also be able to complete a pending task today. Health will be good.

Pisces

Financially you are going to get stronger. You will be a little stressed because of your spouse. For those who are in the creative field, their work is likely to flourish.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma