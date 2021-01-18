Astrological predictions can help us prepare for all the upcoming events in the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has a characteristic that helps a person to relate to their sign. Astrology can help you find the solution to a lot of your daily problems and help us prepare for all the upcoming events in the day. So read here to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

You need to take care of your health. Your reputation on the work front will increase. Don't take a risk on the financial matter as there is a high chance that you might face some losses.

Taurus

Your health is likely to improve. On the work front, you will get enough gains. The economic side will be strong and health will be good.

Gemini

Today you will get the much-needed support of your life partner. Stars suggest that you might also go on a candle-lit dinner. If you are a student, then you will get the desired results. You might also meet an old friend today.

Cancer

If you are a businessman and looking to expand your business, then this is a very auspicious day for you. You will get plenty of opportunities in the workplace. Relationships with family members will be sweet.

Leo

Your reputation on the work front is going to increase. You will get support from your colleagues at the workplace. Businessmen will get a chance to expand their business. Health will also remain good.

Virgo

You will get a lot of success today. The day will be a very favorable day. Stars suggest that you might also get a promotion. Relationships with family members will also improve.

Libra

It will be a very good day for the people of these zodiac signs. They will get the result of their hard work. Financial condition will also remain good. Health will also improve.

Scorpio

There will be a sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. Honour and social prestige will increase. Be patient and let the day pass. Chances are that you might meet an old friend today.

Sagittarius

Today you are advised to control your anger and your emotions as you might end up hurting someone. There will be a sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Capricorn

Businessmen will get a lot of success today. This is also a good day for them to expand their business. There will also be a sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. Travelling is also on the cards.

Aquarius

Today you will get cooperation from your colleagues at the workplace. You will also get a chance to expand your business. However, you need to take care of your health.

Pisces

Today is going to be a hectic day for you. The decision taken emotionally will lend you into some serious trouble. For those who are in the creative field their work is going to flourish.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma