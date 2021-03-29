Horoscope Today: Want to know what the future has in store for you? Read on to know the astrological predictions of your zodiac sign.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours, Holi is finally here. On this auspicious occasion, the planetary movements will take place in your zodiac sign which will mark some positive changes. So, without further ado, let's get to know what's in store for your zodiac sign on the occasion of Holi.

Today's Panchang

Day: Monday, Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, Pratipad's horoscope

Today's Rahu Kaal: 07:30 AM to 09:00 AM.

Today's direction: East

Today's special day or festival: Holi

Horoscope:

Aries

Your in-laws will be supportive of your decisions. There will be a small family get together and you will be able to spend time with family. It is advisable to not skip your workout routine. You need to take proper care of your health.

Taurus

You need to control your anger. Be careful of your words today as it might hurt someone. You need to take proper care of your health. You are likely to be busy with family work today.

Gemini

Today, you will enjoy yourself with friends and family on the auspicious occasion of Holi. There is a possibility that you will get promoted. Those who are looking for a partner will find a good match.

Cancer

You are likely to get appreciated for your hard work. You will take a tough decision and your family will support you in that. You need to take proper care of your health.

Leo

You need to take proper precaution while playing with colours as there will be some harmful side-effects. Today, you will feel relaxed on the work front. On the academic front, students are likely to hear some good news.

Virgo

Your life partner will be supportive of your decision. You need to take proper care of your health. Today, you will spend some quality time with your family.

Libra

You need to control your emotions while making a decision. There will be some clashes with your spouse. However, you will be able to clear them out. You will spend a good time with friends today.

Scorpio

Your in-laws will support you in making a decision. Today, you will spend time with children. You are likely to go on a trip in the coming days. On the work front, things are going to turn in your favour.

Sagittarius

You will share a good bond with your spouse today. Single people are likely to find a good match. You are likely to gain profits on the financial front.

Capricorn

The head of the household will support you in your decisions. You are likely to get the appraisal soon. You might go out for dinner with your family today.

Aquarius

You need to be health-conscious. The labour done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. You will spend a good time with your family today.

Pisces

There will be sweetness in the relationship. Family life will be happy. Business reputation will increase. The effort made will be meaningful.

