Horoscope Today, Feb 28, 2021: Want to know what the future has in store for you? Read here to know the astrological prediction of February 28.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The planetary movements in a zodiac sign play an important role. These changes in a sign affect the day-to-day life of a person. Wouldn't it be great if you already knew what obstacles are you going to face today? So, what are you waiting for, read here to know what the astrological prediction has in store for you:

Today's Panchang

Day: Sunday, Phalgun month, Krishna Paksha, Pratipada

Today's Rahu Kaal: 04:30 pm to 06:00 pm

Today's direction: West

Special: Phagun Mass

Aries

You might feel a little restless today. Do not skip the workout routine. It is advisable to keep a restraint on speech. You are likely to achieve some profits on the business front.

Taurus

You are likely to get success in the field of business. Family might support you in making some crucial decisions. You need to take care of your health.

Gemini

Financially you are likely to get stronger. You will share a good bond with your spouse today. On the work front, your efforts will be appreciated.

Cancer

There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your siblings will support you in your decisions. You will spend a good time with your family today. For those who are in the creative field, you are likely to get appreciated.

Leo

You need to do your work with a calm mind. Your creative work is likely to get recognition. You might be under stress due to some upcoming projects.

Virgo

Your spouse is likely to support you. You will be stressed because of some co-worker. It is advisable to not take a risk in the financial matter. It is advisable to keep a restraint on speech.

Libra

Financially you are likely to get some gains. You might take interest in some social work. You need to give enough time to your partner. Your confidence will get boosted as you will be able to complete a task on time.

Scorpio

Your efforts in the creative field will be appreciated. There is a high chance that you might get promoted. There will be progress in the economic matter.

Sagittarius

Your professional reputation is likely to increase. You will get support from a female officer. Your efforts in the creative field will flourish.

Capricorn

You are likely to get support from your father or a Dharam Guru. You will achieve some gains on the business front. Financially you are likely to get stronger.

Aquarius

You need to do your work wisely. You need to take proper care of your health. There will be progress on the academic front.

Pisces

There is a high chance that you might feel a little low today. It is advisable to keep yourself calm and composed today. You might go out with your partner today.

