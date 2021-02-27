Horoscope Today, Feb 27, 2021: Want to know how your day will pan out today? Read here to know what the astrological predictions have in store for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The astrological predictions offer interesting insights, and it also gives a person a fair idea of how their day will look like. These predictions also help them to plan out their day accordingly, so that they can overcome the unforeseen obstacles that are likely to come in their way of success. So, what are you waiting for, read here to know how your day will pan out today:

Today's Panchang:

Day: Saturday, Magh month, Shukla Paksha

Today's Rahu Kaal: 09:00 am to 10:30 am

Today's direction: West

Today's festival: Magh Purnima

Special: Ravidas Jayanti and Bhairavi Jayanti

Aries

You need to take care of your health. It is advisable to not take a risk on the financial front. Do not lend money to someone without proper consultation. You will share a cordial relationship with your spouse today.

Taurus

You are likely to gain some profits on the financial front. Your business reputation is likely to improve. The work done with intelligence skills will turn out to be in your favour.

Gemini

Your economic side is likely to get stronger. You might go out on a date with special someone today. You will be able to complete your task on time. There could be a possible plan of hanging out with friends today.

Cancer

You are likely to travel somewhere outstation. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Your social prestige is likely to increase. For those who are in the creative field, your work will be appreciated.

Leo

Your economic situation is likely to improve. Your partner will be supportive of your decisions. You will spend a good time with your family today.

Virgo

You are likely to hear some good news today. It is high time for you to prepare yourself on the academic front. Your crush is likely to show interest in you.

Libra

You need to be cautious while driving. You will be stressed because of your partner today. It is advisable to keep a restraint on speech.

Scorpio

You will share a good bond with your spouse today. You need to take proper care of your expensive items as there is a high chance that someone might try to steal them. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Sagittarius

Your social prestige is likely to increase. Your spouse will be supportive of your decisions. You will be able to complete your work on time today.

Capricorn

You are likely to get support from your father. Your efforts in the creative field are likely to give you good results. Completion of a task on time will boost your confidence.

Aquarius

Do not skip your workout routine. Your health is likely to improve. You will get immense support from your spouse in some crucial decisions.

Pisces

You are likely to spend some time with your partner today. Do not take a risk in financial matters. Your confidence is likely to boost as you will share some ideas that will be appreciated by all.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma