Horoscope February 2021: This month, Mercury will retrograde in the Aquarius zodiac sign, and this will make some planetary changes in zodiac signs, read here to find out what the love month has in store for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The month of love, February is here, and it has come up with exciting readings about your love life. This month, Mercury will retrograde in the Aquarius zodiac sign, and this will inspire many of the signs to stand up for themselves and to make a move. So, pull up your socks and get ready for the new adventure that the month of February is offering you. Read here to find out what the love month has in store for you:

Aries

You are likely to spend some time with your friends this month. It is also the time when you need to explore more options just to know who is the right fit for you. This month mercury is on 11th house and it will turn things in your favour.

Taurus

You are the master of playing safe but now is the time to take a little risk and confess your feelings to your crush. The moon is in your favour, and there is a high chance that you will spend a good time with the one you really like.

Gemini

This month will be amazing for the people of this zodiac sign. You are likely to travel with your soulmate this month. You will be able to give enough time to your partner and that will help you solve the differences.

Cancer

This month will mark some big changes in your life. It is also the time when you can look forward to settle down with the one you love. Your family is likely to support you in your decisions.

Leo

This month will be a little different for you as you will go through the ride of a rollercoaster of emotions. Mentally, you will be a little exhausted but by the end of the month, everything will be back on track.

Virgo

There will be some challenges this month and you might have some clashes with your spouse. However, you will be able to resolve them and everything will become easy for you.

Libra

This is the perfect time to go for a vacation with your lover. As Valentines Day is nearing, you can't give a better gift to your lover as your precious time will be enough for your lover.

Scorpio

This month you need to focus on yourself as you are self-sufficient and you need someone to make you happy. You need to start giving yourself time this month.

Sagittarius

In this month, you should take care of your spouse's health. You need to take out some time from your busy schedule for your family and everything will be fixed.

Aquarius

You dealt with the month of January with a calm head and you can do this in February too. This month you will meet someone special and that person is going to cheer you up.

Pisces

This month will be filled with positive vibes for you. Your spouse will find it difficult to understand you but you need to give time and things will get resolved.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma