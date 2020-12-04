Horoscope Today, December 4: Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every person has a different trait that makes their personality differences and helps them to relate to their zodiac sign. Astrological prediction offers interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries

Those who are facing some problem with family, it will get resolved today, all you need is to keep calm and have faith. Financially you will be strong today. Don't pressurise someone to share things with you. Your request for your much-awaited raise will get sympathetic ears today.

Taurus

Your siblings are likely to support you in your decisions. Those who are married will share a good bond with spouse today. The effort made on the academic front will be worthwhile. On the professional front, work done with wisdom skills will be completed.

Gemini

Those who are in the creative field, your work will flourish today. Business reputation will increase. Name and fame will increase. Today you will share a cordial relationship with a loved one.

Cancer

Love cards are in your favour today and today relationships will be sweet, but marital stress will remain. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished. Today, you will succeed in the field of education competition.

Leo

Business reputation will increase. Family life will be pleasant. The economic side will be strong. Governance will help with power.

Virgo

Relationship with spouse will be strengthened today. Business reputation will increase. Wealth, name and fame will increase. Be mindful of your spouse's health. Creative efforts will flourish.

Libra

Economically you will be strong today. Business reputation will increase. Governance will be the cooperation of power. You will share a cordial relationship with co-workers. Today you will receive praises from people in position.

Scorpio

Today you will share a sweet relationship with the loved one. Family life will be pleasant. You will succeed in seeking cooperation from the business fellow. You are likely to go out on a trip and the travel situation will be pleasant, but be conscious and travel.

Sagittarius

Professional reputation will increase, but there is a need to be mindful of health. Do not do anything that has family and business tensions.

Capricorn

On the economic front, it is going to be a good day for you. You will get the support from your spouse. You will share a special bond with your colleague today. There will be a promising success in the field of education

Aquarius

Today, you need to spend some time with your family. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished. You need to take extra care of your health today.

Pisces

You are likely to get benefit from other sources. Your past investments will now start paying in terms of profits. Your past loses will convert into profits, which will boost your financial condition. Health issues related to parents might get resolved.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma