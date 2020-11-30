Horoscope December 2020: This month is going to turn things in your favour, so pull up your socks and read the monthly horoscope of your zodiac sign.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New things mean new beginnings and as the new month December is at your doorstep, you can't be happier as this month is going to bring good luck for you all. This month, Jupiter and Saturn are coming together in the sign of Aquarius and this is the phenomena that only happens once in 20 years. You might have gone through some changes in the past 11 months but this last month of the year 2020 is going to turn things in your favour, so pull up your socks and read the monthly horoscope of your zodiac sign. So what are you waiting for? Find out how December will fare for all zodiac signs.

Aries

This is the last month of all the pain and struggles that you've gone through as this is the last month that Mars, the planet of action, is hanging out in your sign, and this will inspire you to work a little more because after this things are going to be pretty smooth for you. You are also likely to find the soulmate and soon you could tie the knots as marriage cards in your favour this month.

Taurus

Now is the time that you need to take a risk and up your game as you had enough of the safe play. Either you take the risk or just be an underdog and you are not meant to be that. This month is going to give you challenges but you are going to succeed no matter what. You are also likely to make some plans to go out somewhere and a trip to the beach is foreseen in your cards.

Gemini

This month is the perfect time to chill with your friends and have the gala time as the Mercury, your ruling planet, is opposite your sign this month, making it the perfect time for you to enjoy. Future backpacking trips are also foreseen in your cards and you might head to the mountains with your friends.

Cancer

This month, you just need to complete the tasks by the time because Mercury is in a sector of your chart and that means you are going to have day-to-day obligations and it will encourage you to pull up your socks and complete the work. After 29th you will take the much-needed break that you've been looking forward to for so long.

Leo

You are ending this year on a good note, and if you've dealt this year on a good note, then you can deal with anything. The new moon on the 14th also brings a new surge of energy. You will motivate yourself to do some hard work on the professional front because nobody else will do it for you.

Virgo

In this month, you should focus on your personal growth and see where life is heading for you. Direct your energy to achieve your goal. However, you should not rush for things and you need to be patient. If you are a security worker and a doctor, you will have to go through constant struggles this week.

Libra

Those who are in the field of business, your luck is going to shine and the sale is everywhere so don't overthink before spending some serious cash. Don’t alter yourself and stay true to your words and try to create a balance between your professional life and your love life.

Scorpio

Salaried employees will see an amazing output but might be worried about pending incentives. Singles are likely to find love this month. With this month marking a significant turning point for you, seek out ways that you can remain grounded and focused in your day-to-day.

Sagittarius

You are going to get back all the missing positive vibes in life. You might also find yourself craving knowledge now, making it a great time to enrol in school or begin coursework. For matters pertaining to finance and money, November seems like a moderately fruitful month. You will enjoy good health in most parts of the month.

Capricorn

Surrendering is out a solution to a problem! You need to understand this and be calm. Things will dramatically change for you after the first week of May. Try to relax a bit and give yourself the desired break.

Aquarius

This month looks favourable for salaried employees. You might also be at a chance of catching a viral infection. Embracing your expertise and potential could bring recognition and opportunity.

Pisces

People in relationships might be stressed about their current jobs and this might hamper their relationship. Your money flow is likely to increase this month. In terms of your health and wellness, it's time for a big change or improvement.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma