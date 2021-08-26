New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Knowing your daily horoscope can help you prepare for the day in a better way. So, scroll down and go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.



Aries: Your desire of having children in your life will be fulfilled soon. You will achieve great success in the field of education. However, if you are married, then you may face some tough situations. There will be progress in financial matters.



Taurus: Your life gradually will improve from today your fame and fortune will increase. On the other hand, your relationship bonds will get stronger. You will also have favourable outcomes in the field of education.



Gemini: The efforts which you have made will give you a great outcome. You will witness successful results in your family and business matters. You may make good relationships and the bonds will get stronger. And you may expect help and cooperation from a government employee.



Cancer: All the Cancerians will get favourable results in the educational field. Apart from that, you will also witness an increase in wealth and fame. Your relationship and their bonds will level up in terms of understanding and sweetness.



Leo: You will experience unexpected success in your creative works. Gifts or respect will increase. You may fulfil your political career ambitions. Apart from that, you may also develop an interest in social work. Your relationships issue will get resolved.



Virgo: Your efforts in selling your property will show favourable results. You will have great companionship with your spouse and your marriage will be fruitful. Every intelligent move you'll make will give you your desired results.



Libra: Gifts or honours will increase. The completion of any work will increase your influence. Business endeavours will bring you good results. Family obligations will be fulfilled. You are likely to step into a new relationship.



Scorpio: A fatherly figure at your house will be there to support you. You will make new relationships. There will be progress in creative work. There will be cooperation of influential powers. The effort made will be worthwhile.



Sagittarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will receive the support and cooperation of a father or religious teacher. Your relationship bonds will become stronger. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be a success in creative endeavours.



Capricorn: Educational and professional efforts will bring you good results. Gifts or honours will increase. Your spouse will support you in your good and bad times. There will be sweetness in mutual relationships.



Aquarius: You will receive an abundance of happiness in your married life. Your relationships will become stronger. Financial efforts will be fruitful and you will get support from your family. You will also notice a sense of great confidence while completing a task.



Pisces: You have to be very careful about your health and try to keep yourself healthy. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You may receive gifts and honours. There will be progress in creative work. You will receive an abundance of happiness in your family.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen