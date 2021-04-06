New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Are you ready to kickstart your day? Horoscope knows the best about your stars and their forecasts. Just have a glimpse at what your astrological predictions say about your day. So get ready to forsee your obstacles and lucky time and plan your day accordingly. Read about your zodiac sign for April 06, 2021.

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, Dashami rashi.

Today's Rahu kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Today's Bhadra: 02:00 PM to 02:10 PM.

Aries: Family relationships will be stronger. You will get success in taking help from others. Traveling conditions will be pleasant. There is a need to be health-conscious.

You will get success in business matters. Family obligations will be fulfilled. There will be unprecedented success in the field of education competition. There will be progress in economic matters.

Gemini: There will be luck. Will get support and companionship of spouse Gifts or honors will increase. With the completion of work, your influence will increase.

Cancer: There is a need to be health-conscious. Be aware of weather diseases. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The effort made will be meaningful.

Leo: There will be unprecedented success in the field of education competition. Married life will be happy. Family reputation will increase. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Virgo: The economic side will be strong. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. Creative efforts will flourish.

Libra: There is a need to be health-conscious. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Business matters will progress. Work done with intelligence skills will be completed.

Scorpio: Social reputation will increase. Home useful items will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Family obligations will be fulfilled.

Sagittarius: The effort made will be meaningful. Will take interest in social work. Business reputation will increase. The completion of a task will increase your influence and dominance.

Capricorn: There will be progress in economic matters. Will get support and companionship of spouse. Exercise self-control and control anger.

Aquarius: Control in sentimentality. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. Home useful items will increase. There will be progress in the field of education competition.

Pisces: There will be a runaway. Will be worried due to children or education. There will be disruption in creative works. Be cautious about your health. Will get support and companionship of spouse.