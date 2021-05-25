Looking forward to what horoscope has in store for you? Read on and get to know about your astrological predictions for the day.

Are you ready to kickstart your day? Horoscope knows the best about your stars and their forecasts. Just have a glimpse at what your astrological predictions say about your day. So get ready to forsee your obstacles and lucky time and plan your day accordingly. Read about your zodiac sign for May 25, 2021.

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Vaishakh month, Shukla Paksha, Chaturdashi Rashifal

Today's Rahu Kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Today's festival: Lord Narsingh Jayanti.

Today's Bhadra: 08: 30 pm to 06:37 pm, May 26.

Horoscope

Aries: The effort made will be meaningful. Avoid family stress. Higher officials can bring stress. Do not take any kind of risk. Will have to work sparingly.

Taurus: The economic side will be strong. Business reputation will increase. Relationships will strengthen. Rivals will be defeated. Interest in social work will increase. Self-confidence will increase.

Gemini: Mercury's transformation will be pleasant for you. Health will improve. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Do not risk in financial matters. Family support will be available.

Cancer: The change of Mercury can cause differences with neighbour or brother or sister. Restraining on speech will be beneficial, while business busyness will increase. The economic side will be strong.

Leo: Some may suffer from family problems, while in some cases in-laws will support. Eclipse yog can cause stress from higher authority or father. Be patient.

Virgo: The change of Mercury will give success in seeking cooperation from a higher authority. Family obligations will be fulfilled. The economic side will be strong. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Libra: Mercury's transformation will be economically sound. Relationships will strengthen. Family obligations will be fulfilled. Gifts or honors will increase. New relationships will be formed.

Scorpio: There is a lunar eclipse on your zodiac sign. Control in sentimentality, but this eclipse will be effective in the provinces of Arunachal. Life partner will get support.

Sagittarius: Mercury's transformation will be commercially significant. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Social prestige will increase. You will get success in the work done with intelligence skills.

Capricorn: Mercury's transformation is painful for health. There is a possibility of skin disease or abdominal disorder. Do not risk in financial matters. Creative efforts will flourish.

Aquarius: Mercury's transformation will help fulfill the responsibility of the child. Business efforts will prosper. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Family support will be available.

Pisces: Will be interested in social work. Mercury's transformation is good for family happiness. The economic side will be effective. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal