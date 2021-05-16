Horoscope Today, May 16, 2021: Want to know how your day will pass? Check out astrological predictions for Aries, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each day blesses us with a new opportunity and gives us a chance to make a name for ourselves. However, we might also face some challenges in the day. Here's when astrology comes in and helps us prepare for the day in advance. So scroll down to read your horoscope for the day:

Aries:

It will be a stressful day for you. Be careful and don't take stress upon yourself. Take care of your health and avoid eating outside.

Taurus:

You will be able to complete a pending task today that will boost up your confidence. Your professional and financial life will improve.

Gemini:

It will be a nice and lovely day for you. Family life will improve. However, businessmen can face some issues in the second half of the day.

Cancer:

Your personal life can get affected today if you get too emotional. Be calm and handle everything with patience.

Leo:

Be cautious about health! Avoid getting into arguments with others. Stars suggest that your financial condition will improve today.

Virgo:

Your mind can get restless today because of the position of the planets. Try to focus on your work and it will yield results later.

Libra:

You will be able to solve a long problem today with a little support from an opposite gender person. You will get the desired support from your spouse.

Scorpio:

You will stay high on confidence throughout the day. However, overconfidence is not good. Think twice before making a new investment.

Sagittarius:

Businessmen and students will get the desired results today. You will also get cooperation from your colleagues. Your financial condition will improve.

Capricorn:

Your family life will improve today. Completing a pending task will boost up your confidence. Health will be good.

Aquarius:

Your professional reputation will increase today, thanks to your hard work. The family obligation will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Pisces:

A long and pending task will be completed today. Your professional reputation will increase. You will get much-needed support from your life partner.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma