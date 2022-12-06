Home Remedies For Acidity: 5 Effective Food Items To Help Cure Your Acid Reflux

WE ALL experience this condition, in which it seems like heat is actually boiling in the stomach and throat, virtually daily in our regular lives. Heartburn, constipation, indigestion, and restlessness are just a few of the symptoms that are bothering you while also being harmful to your health. If you experience any or all of them, you almost certainly have acid reflux or acidity. There are many factors that contribute to this issue, including bad eating habits, slouching after meals, drinking alcohol and smoking, and overusing spices. One of the best home remedies for calming yourself down is to make an Ayurvedic choice. Since Ayurveda has long been used for medicinal purposes, we've compiled a list of 5 Ayurvedic home remedies for acidity that you must unquestionably try.

Basil Leaves Can Be Chewed Or The Mixture Drunk

Holy basil is renowned for its carminative qualities, which can quickly calm your digestive system. If you want to improve your results, make a hot, steaming cup of the mixture by boiling the leaves in water, and drink it all day. Basil leaves can be chewed to release mucus that relieves the symptoms of burning.

Get Yourself A Glass Of Warm Water

Drink hot water to improve digestion and monitor gastric acid levels to lessen GERD and acid reflux symptoms. For optimal benefits, drink one glass on an empty stomach and several more throughout the day.

Take Jaggery

High magnesium levels found in jaggery promote healthy intestines and improved digestion while reducing bloating and acid reflux.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is also recognised as a cooling beverage that is great for the health of your stomach and works wonders as a cure for acidity. Lactic acid, which is also included in buttermilk, helps to balance the stomach acids and offers immediate relief from the uncomfortable symptoms of this illness.

Caraway Seeds

Fennel seeds, or saunf, contain a potent plant component that aids in relaxing the muscles and intestines. These substances support healthy digestive function and further relieve gassiness. This is the ideal magic wand to solve all of your intestinal problems.