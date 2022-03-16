New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is celebrated a day before Holi each year. The festival of colours is just a few days ways and so is Chhoti Holi. On March 18th, 2022, people will celebrate the fun festival of colours and March 17th will be observed as Holika Dahan. On this day, people gather in the neighbourhood to light a bonfire to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. This tradition is carried out on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Night) of the Phalguna month.

These traditions are associated with Hiranyakashipu's son Prahalad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his demoness aunt, Holika. Holika Dahan holds a lot of significance for Hindus. So, if you are celebrating the occasion, check Holika Dahan dos and don'ts here.

Holika Dahan 2022 Dos:

-According to Drik Panchang, Holika Puja before lighting Holika is extremely important and Puja should be done on right muhurta.

-Light a ghee lamp and place it in the northern direction/corner of your home. By doing so, you can attract peace and prosperity.

-Offer Sarson, til, 5 or 11 dried cow dung cakes, Akshat, sugar, whole wheat grains to the sacred fire before taking parikrama

- Keep a day fast on Holika Dahan or eat satvik food items along with fruits and dairy products before Holika Puja 2022.

- Rinse the place of Holika with cow dung and the holy water of the Ganges.

-Collect the ash of Holika and smear on the body as it is considered pious and will purify the body and soul.

Holika Dahan 2022 Don'ts:

- Do not lend money on the day of Holika Dahan as it is not considered auspicious.

-Do not have water or food offered by an outsider before Holika Puja.

-Do not wear yellow or white coloured clothes while performing Holika Dahan Puja.

-Do not leave your hair open on the evening of Holika Dahan or while performing the puja.

- On the night of Holika Dahan, do not touch any random object lying on the road, it can be hexed.

