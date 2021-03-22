Holika Dahan 2021: Holi falls in the Phalguna month and it also marks the onset of the spring season, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is that time of the year when people start gearing up for the festival of colours, Holi. This festival is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation. Just a day ahead of Holi, the Choti Holi is celebrated which is better known as Holika Dahan. This year, Holi will be observed on March 29 and the festival of Holika Dahan will be observed on March 28.

On the occasion of Holika Dahan, people lit the pyre and they gather around it. It is believed that by doing so the negativity goes away from people's lives. This festival is observed on Purnima tithi in the evening. The festival Holi falls in the Phalguna month and it also marks the onset of the spring season.

What is the Purnima tithi timings of Holika Dahan?

The Purnima tithi will start at 3:37 AM on March 28 and it will end at 12:17 AM on March 29.

What is the shubh muhurat of Holika Dahan?

The shubh muhurat of Holika Dahan will begin at 6:37 PM and it will end at 8:56 PM on March 28.

History of Holika Dahan:

The story related to Holika Dahan is quite popular and it is related to King Hirankashyap. According to Hindu mythology, King Hirankashyap was a greedy man and he wanted everyone to worship him, but his son, Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and he refused to worship his father. Hirankashyap got agitated by it and he asked his sister Holika to kill him.

Well, God of Fire had blessed Holika that she could never be killed by the fire, and thus she took Prahlad in her arms and entered the fire to kill him. However, she got burnt by the fire as she forgot that the boon only worked if she entered alone in the fire. From that day, this day is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil.

