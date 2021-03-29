Holi Bhai Dooj 2021: Ahead of this auspicious festival, we are bringing wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your friends and family to wish them on this occasion of Bhai Dooj:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the special bond of brother and sister. This day is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Chaitra, Krishna Paksha. Bhai Dooj is celebrated twice a year, the first one takes place in the Chaitra Mass and is known as Holi Bhai Dooj, the second one takes place in Kartika Maas which falls a day after Diwali, and is called Bhai Dooj.

This festival is dedicated to brother and sister. On this auspicious day, brother visits the house of sister and they perform puja together for the well being of each other. Ahead of this auspicious festival, we are bringing wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your friends and family to wish them on this occasion of Bhai Dooj:

Bhai Dooj wishes:

*May this Bhai Dooj brings immense happiness and success in your life brother. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj!

*May our bond becomes strong and unbreakable as steel. Sending you all my love and blessings on Bhai Dooj. Love you brother!

*You have the most special place in my life. Though maybe distant from each other, but the bond and love for you will never be less. Lots of love and blessings for you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

*I always pray for your long life and good health. Cheer up and stay a blessed lifetime, Happy Bhai Dooj!

*May God bless you with prosperity, health, wealth, happiness throughout your life. Let us pray for each other and wish we stay safe all the time in everything. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

*I wish you receive infinite happiness and deserving success in your life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj, my bro!

*May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you infinite joy. May our wonderful relationship get stronger with time and tide. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

*Dear Brother, my love for you is infinite. My blessings and prayers will always keep you protected and be the guiding light in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj.

*My dear brother, you will always be my hero and my support. I feel so lucky and blessed to you got you in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

*You are the best brother one can have on this earth and this makes me feel blessed and protected. I convey you my thanks on this wonderful occasion of Bhai Dooj. Have a great day and a wonderful year ahead my brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj Quotes:

*Behen chahey bhai ka pyar,

Nahi chahiye mahenge uphar,

Rishta atoot rahey sadiyon tak,

Mile mere bhai ko khushiyan apar

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

*Bhai Dooj is just an excuse I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking out for you! Happy Bhai Dooj

*Bhai Dooj is festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother’s protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

*Dear brother, you are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj.

*You are always my best friend,

looking out for me, making sure

the path I travelled on was smooth.

Even if I searched in the world,

there cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj.

*Your charming smile make my days

The way you care you have become my second mother

Darling Sister what may come and go I will always stand by you

Happy Bhaiya Dooj

*"As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!"- Catherine Pulsifer

*Our brothers and sisters bring us face to face with our former selves and remind us how intricately bound up we are in each other's lives. Jane Mersky Leder

*Sisters and brothers are the truest, purest forms of love, family, and friendship, knowing when to hold you and when to challenge you, but always being a part of you. - Carol Ann Albright Eastman

*"Be nice to your siblings, they're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future."- Baz Lurhmann

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma