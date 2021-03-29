Holi Bhai Dooj 2021: On this day, brother visits the house of their sister and both brother and sister perform puja on this day for well being of each other, read on to know more.

Holi Bhai Dooj is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This day is celebrated to cherish the special bond of brother and sister. Bhai Dooj is celebrated twice a year, the first one falls in Chaitra Mass and is better known as Holi Bhai Dooj and the second one is observed in Kartika Maas, right after the festival of lights, Diwali. Holi Bhai Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya tithi of Krishna Paksha.

When is Holi Bhai Dooj?

The auspicious festival that celebrates the bond of brother and sister will be celebrated on March 30.

What is the shubh tithi of Holi Bhai Dooj?

The auspicious timing of Holi Bhai Dooj will begin at 8:54 PM on March 29 and it will end at 5:27 PM on March 30.

Katha of Holi Bhai Dooj:

This festival is associated with the story of Lord Yama and his sister Yamuna. Yama and Yamuna were children of Lord Sun and Sangya. Even though Sangya was married to Lord Sun, she couldn't bear the heat produced by him. Thus, after this, Sangya with her powers created her shadow (Chhaya) who was identical to her, and soon after that, she left her marital home. Although Chhaya was there at Sangya's marital home she couldn't give the love to the children of Sangya. Thus, Yama and Yamuna became a pillar of strength for each other and they took care of each other. However, after they grew up, Yamuna used to invite Yama to her home but he would give excuses to her to not visit her home. However, one day, Yama surprised his sister by visiting her home and that made Yamuna happy and she welcomed him by putting tika on his forehead and prepared various delicacies for him. From that day, this day is dedicated to the bond of brother and sister.

What is the significance of Holi Bhai Dooj?

This day is dedicated to brother and sister. On this day, brother visits the house of their sister and both brother and sister perform puja on this day for well being of each other.

