New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The vibrant festival of colours, Holi has come to an end. Day after Holi, the festival of brother and sister or better known as Bhai Dooj is celebrated with full zeal and zest. On this day, brother visits the house of their sister and to welcome him, sister applies tika on brother's forehead. Bhai Dooj is celebrated twice a year, the first one takes in Chaitra month i.e. right after Holi and the second one takes place the day after Deepawali. This year, Holi Bhai Dooj will be observed on March 30. On this special day, brother and sister also appreciate the bond and they gift each other some special gifts. Ahead of Holi Bhai Dooj, we have compiled a list of some gifts that you can gift to your brother or sister on this day:

Shopping Gift Card

If you just can't figure out what your brother or sister would like, and are confused about what to gift them. There is a perfect gift suggestion for you. You can gift your sibling a special gift card of their favourite shopping brand and they will be more than happy.

Customised Pen

If your sibling loves writing things down and has a thing for the collection of pens. Then you can go for a customised pen as it will make them happy and will be of their use too.

Bluetooth Speaker

It is one of the amazing gifts that your sibling will love. With this gift, your brother or sister will be able to enjoy their favourite music with good sound. There are several options of speakers available in the market, and you can even buy them online.

Customised T-shirt or dress

You can gift your sibling a dress or T-shirt with the graphic of their favourite series' character on it. There are various options available in the market for the same, and you can even get it done in just a few hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma