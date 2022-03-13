New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi is an auspicious festival that is celebrated across the country with much frevour and enthusiasm. The festival of Holi signifies how good prevails over evil. Every year, people on this day gather in large numbers and play with colours, dance to Bollywood tunes, eat delicious dishes, and greet each other. Amid celebrations, people often turn towards 'Bhang' to keep the joyous festival going.

Many times we see a brew of almonds, pistachios, sugar, milk, and cannabis plant makes a grand entry on the occasion. We may find intake of Bhang fine on Holi as it is a widely used, adapted tradition nowadays.

As the festival of Holi approaches our doorsteps, here let's take a look at the significance of Bhang on the festival of colours and how people consume it.

Holi 2022: What is Bhang?

Bhang is an edible preparation made from the leaves of the cannabis plant originating from the Indian subcontinent. Historical scriptures tell the wide consumption of bhang in various forms all around the country. Bhang is traditionally distributed during the spring festival of Maha Shivaratri and Holi. In some parts of rural India, people attribute various medicinal properties to the cannabis plant. It is believed to cure fever, dysentery, and sunstroke, clear phlegm, aid in digestion, increase appetite, cure speech imperfections and lisping, and give alertness to the body.

Holi 2022: Significance of Bhang

As per Hindu beliefs, the plant is associated with Lord Shiva. Legend has it that once Shiva ran into the fields after having an altercation with his family. Tired and frustrated, he fell asleep under a leafy plant. When he woke up, his curiosity led him to chew the leaves of the plant. Instantly rejuvenated, Shiva made the plant his favorite food and later came to be known as the Lord of Bhang. Bhang is synonymous with Holi as it is known to elevate the spirit of the masses celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by eliminating reservations and restrictions.

Holi 2022: How people consume Bhang?

Bhang Lassi/ Thandai

"Bhang lassi" or cannabis milkshake is the most popular form of bhang consumed in the country. It is made by mixing some milk, curd sugar, and lots of dry fruits.

Bhang Pakoras

Lip-smacking pakoras but with added happiness that is bhang always lifts spirits of people celebrating the festival of Holi.

Bhang Gujiyas

Gujiyas are sweet desserts filled with dry fruits and khoa. Some people often add bhang ki goli in those sweet gujiya to make them even more refreshing.

