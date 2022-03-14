New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi, the festival of colors is just around the corner and so is a long weekend that was much awaited. The festival of colors is looked forward at for a number of options of outing that it presents. If you live in Delhi, we've got you covered. Here are the places you can visit during Holi if you live in Delhi-NCR:

Vrindavan

Vrindavan comes on top of every must-visit list of Holi. In Lord Krishna's playland, Banke Bihari Temple becomes the epicenter of the Holi celebrations.

Mathura

Delhi's geographical location puts it in proximity of Mathura, where Holi's exotic photographic symbolism is at its best. The temples across the holy city organise elaborate programmes during the course of the festival. Some of these Holi-related events have an incredible grandeur which attracts tourists from all over the world. All of this makes Mathura a must-visit place for Delhiites during Holi.

Jaipur

The Pink City is still blossoming with the after blooms of famous Jaipur Litfest. The festival of colours changes the glorious ambience of the pink city into clouds of colors disseminating positivity and fun. You can visit Jaipur to witness the gala celebrations at the palace, which is hosted by the royal family to help the local charities. Coloring yourself in Gulaal along with customary Rajasthani music evokes different set of feelings altogether.

Udaipur

The holi in rest of the Rajasthan may lit your senses into a colorful texture of festivity. But you may miss the best if you miss 'Mewar Holika Dahan', which is a ceremonial bonfire is lit by the local Maharaja in the courtyard of the royal palace.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma