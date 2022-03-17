New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indulging in the festival celebrations and their preparations are always fun. Also, sweets are an integral part of every festival in India, whether it’s Holi or Diwali. As the festival of colours is here, every household must have started making gujiyas, malpua, gulab jamuna and other Holi dishes.

Being surrounded by all these delicacies at a festival weekend will be very hard for many people. The aroma of the food will just ask you to ditch all the diet and exercise and have a small bit. And, eventually and unintentionally, you might find yourself stuffed with all the Holi dishes and more that might add some extra kilos of weight post these festivals. If you don't want to miss out on any dishes and enjoy the festival with much enthusiasm then this article is for you. Here, we have brought you 5 things that you can do to reduce your post-Holi weight.

Drink Plenty of water

Keeping yourself hydrated will help! drinking water can be really helpful for weight loss. Water helps in boosting metabolism and enhancing feelings of fullness. Since it is 100% calorie-free, drinking loads of it will not harm you. Research suggests that drinking water half an hour before a meal can help you eat fewer calories.

Indulge in Physical activity more!

Sure, exercise helps a lot in losing weight, but it is not the only way to shed some weight, you can also clean your house, or do some more physical activity like walking, cycling or swimming to burn the stored carbs.

Eat more Protein

Post festival like Holi, you might consume more protein like pulses, millets, eggs, chicken, fish, lamb, etc, with a moderate amount of healthy fat (cheese). The diet will help you feel fuller and release energy more slowly, which will keep you feeling satiated for a longer period of time.

Do not overeat

On special occasions, we tend to eat more, but watching what we are eating is the key to not gaining more weight. Reducing calorie intake and increasing calorie output (exercise) for a few days post a festival is the Mantra for weight loss.

Last, Hide all the sweet boxes

Yes, it is where it all began, do not eat much sweets post festivals. Eating sweets should be a part of a celebration and not a task to win and earn extra fat on your body!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh