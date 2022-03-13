New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the world celebrate the festival of colors aka Holi 2022. The day is filled with colours, delicious cuisines and dancing, and fun. This festival is one of the important and biggest festivals of Hindus. It signifies the win of good over evil. A night before the celebrations of Holi, a bonfire is lit as Holika Dahan to mark the end of negativity. Before the festival of Holi people do a lot of preparations, they make delicious dishes such gujiyas Dahi-bhallas, shop for new clothes, clean their houses and decorate it with colours and rangolis.

Rangolis are beautiful and colourful designs usually made of flour or colored powder. Also known as alpana, aripoma, and kolam, they are designed in many ways and people have been using them for centuries to decorate their houses during the festival of colours. As per Hindu beliefs, Rangoli is considered shubh and it wards away evil and welcomes the deity into your home.

As the festival of Holi the festival is nearing, here are a few rangoli ideas for you to decorate your house this Holi or Choti Holi 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehal Chavan (@_.sneh_art._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehal Chavan (@_.sneh_art._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyoto waghmare (@ajrangolidesign)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rangoliartbysonali (@sona_patil2214)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoQuirky (@goquirky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli_art (@rangoli_art9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli nation (@rangoli_nation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli_art (@rangoli_art9)

Meanwhile, Holi is celebrated with much enthusiasm and frevour in the country. On this day people with their colour-loaded Pichkaaris play with each other. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. The festival spreads happiness and love across the country. The festival is celebrated to symbolise that good always prevails over evil just like Prahlada had won over his demon father with help of Lord Vishnu.

Posted By: Ashita Singh