As Holi is around the corner, the celebration of the festival of colours is incomplete without the delicious food. Here's the list of some mouth-watering dishes that you can try this Holi to make your the festival even more exciting.

Gujiya

Holi feels incomplete without eating Gujiya as it is an integral part of this festival, and it is a popular sweet dish that is prepared during Holi. The traditional gujiya recipe has a filling of khoya, mawa (milk solids), some dry fruits and cardamom. The outer crust is made up of all-purpose flour. But you can add some twists to your traditional gujiya recipe by adding gulkand or coconut in gujiya filling. You can also replace the khoya filling with chocolate to give some different flavours to gujiya.

Thandai

Thandai is the popular North Indian drink made with milk, nuts, rose and cooling spices. This drink is believed to be a coolant because all the ingredients will provide a cooling effect to the body. To prepare Thandai, fix mix soaked nuts, poppy and magaz seeds, fennel seeds, black pepper, cardamoms, cinnamon and saffron with milk to make the paste. Then add the paste to the boiled milk with sugar. You can add gulkand to give more flavour to the Thandai, and your Thandai is ready.

Malpua

Malpuas are pancakes that are made with wheat flour, sugar, milk, khoya and coconut. First make the batter by mixing mawa and milk together, and then add wheat flour, fennel seeds and cardamom powder to it. Then fry the batter in ghee to make crisp, fluffy and golden malpua. Stir the malpua in the sugar syrup to make it even tastier.

Dahi Bhalla and Papri Chaat

This amazing street food is often made at home during Holi. To make the delicious Dahi Bhalla, make the batter by soaking urad daal and moong daal overnight, and add some salt to it. Then fry the batter in the oil to make the bhalla and soak the bhallas in the water for 20 minutes. Add the bhallas in the curd and mix them well. To serve Dahi Bhalla, add papdi, chickpeas, imli chutney, green chutney and chaat masala in it.

Namak Para

This delicious snack can be made in bulk and stored, and it is often served with tea. First make the dough by mixing wheat flour, ajwain, black pepper, salt, baking soda, ghee and water. Flatten the dough and slice the dough diagonally to make the diamond shape namak pare. Fry the sliced doughs in oil and Namak para is ready.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav