New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours is here! Holi 2022 is the most auspicious and one of the most important festivals of Hindus. People in India celebrate this festival with a lot of zeal and frevour across the nation. The festival of colours is widely celebrated in the Northern belt of India and on this day people play with Gulal and water various colors. As per Hindu belief, if a person worships Lord Hanuman on the day of Holi, then he/she gets rid of all kinds of suffering. Yes, you read that right. So if you want Hanuman's blessings, here we have brought you the puja vidhi and significance related to this puja.

As per Hindu traditions, taking blessings from Lord Hanuman is considered auspicious on Holi 2022. It is believed worshipping Lord in a certain way can give a person freedom from their sufferings.

Holi 2022: Tithi Timings:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:29 on Mar 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:47 on Mar 18, 2022

Holi 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Take a bath on the night of Holika Dahan

- Visit the nearest Hanuman temple and worship Lord

- To worship him, sit on a red cloth

- Apply sindoor and Jasmine oil

- Offer flowers, prasad and light lamp

- Recite Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkaand

- Now do Hanuman Aarti

- Do not consume alcohol or meat and follow Brahmacharya for a day.

- Don't wear white or black clothes while worshipping.

As per drikpanchang.com, Rangwali Holi - the day when people play with colored powder and colored water is succeeded by Holika Dahan. On the day of Holika Dahan, people light a bonfire and worship it. Rangwali Holi which is the main Holi day is also known as Dhulandi or The other less popular pronunciations of Dhulandi are Dhuleti, Dhulheti.

Posted By: Ashita Singh