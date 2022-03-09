New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Holi is just around the corner, and preparations for the festival are in full swing. The festival of Holi is a two-day festival that signifies the victory of good. The celebrations for the festival begin from the evening of Purnima. Holi falls in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. Holi marks the arrival of the spring season and also the end of winter.

When will Holi be celebrated in India this year?

This year Holi will be observed on March 18, 2022. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across India. Holi is one of the biggest festivals on the Hindu calendar. Holi is also known as the festival of colours.

Holi 2022: Time

Purnima tithi begins at 01:29 PM on March 17, 2022

Purnima tithi ends at 12:47 PM on March 18, 2022

Holi 2022: History

Celebrated with much enthusiasm, the festival of Holi is marked as a national holiday in India and Nepal with other regional holidays.

It is believed that the origin of Holi is done before the birth of Christ. Legend says that Lord Vishnu had assassinated the younger brother of Hiranyakashipy also known as the demon lord. Hiranyakashyap wanted to be immortal.

Hiranyakashyap wanted that everyone should worship him. However, Hiranyakashyap's son Prahlad worshipped Lord Vishnu. Seeing Prahlad worshiping Lord Vishnu got Hiranyakashyap offended.

One day Hiranyakashyap asked his sister Holika, who was immune to fire, to sit on the fire along with Prahlad.

As soon as Holika sat in the fire along with Prahlad in her lap, the fire did not affect Prahlad but killed Holika. Lord Vishnu then killed the demon king.

Holi 2022: Significance

The festival of Holi is referred to an ancient Hindu festival. It is celebrated with great pomp among other communities as well.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil. The festival spreads happiness and love across the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen