New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours, Holi, is just two days away and the preparations to celebrate the festival are in full swing. Likewise other Hindu festivals, Holi is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour across the country.

Apart from having fun with colours and eating delicious foods, Holi calls for trying out some breezy and cool outfits as well. Here are some celebrity-inspired outfit ideas that you can sport on this day to glam up your Holi party.

Alia Bhatt

Check out this beautiful white saree worn by Alia Bhatt during the promotion of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She paired the saree with some heavy earrings to complete her look. This will definitely give you a glamorous and elegant look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Deepika Padukone

This gorgeous yet simple pastel blue saree worn by Deepika Padukone gives summer and breezy vibes. She paired the saree with simple yellow blouse and blue earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)





Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore this stunning blue dress during the promotions of Sooryavanshi. The blue top with the long skirt is one of the best outfit for Holi. She completed her look with blue earrings and silver bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You can give a modern take to your Holi outfit by wearing a breezy and flowy yellow dress inspired by Priyanka Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam wore this simple and beautiful suit during the promotion of A Thursday. This grey traditional suit can give the elegance to your look. She completed her look with a ring and small earring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Posted By: Simran Srivastav