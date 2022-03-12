New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours aka Holi is around the corner, and it is time to enjoy some delicious ‘gujiya’. Gujiya is a popular sweet dish that is prepared during Holi. The traditional gujiya recipe has a filling of khoya, Mawa (milk solids), some dry fruits and cardamom. The outer crust is made up of all purpose flour. But you can add some twists to your gujiya by making these different types of Gujiya.

Gulkand Gujiya

Gulkand is a sweet preserve that is made with rose petals and mixed with sugar. You can add gulkand to your traditional gujiya filling, and this will give some more flavour to the recipe. The khoya filling mixed with gulkand will melt in your mouth.

Coconut Gujiya

Instead of using khoya filling for the gujiya, add some shredded coconut mixed with sugar, dry fruits and cardamom. This recipe will add some crispiness to your gujiya and will definitely be an instant hit among your friends and family.

Apple Gujiya

In this recipe, add some saute apples with khoya, dry fruits and cardamom and make crispy and sweet gujiyas on the occasion of Holi. Apple gujiya is surely a delight and will satisfy your sweet dish cravings.

Namkeen Gujiya

Add some salty flavour to your traditionally sweet gujiya. It is prepared with grated coconut, mint leaves and all purpose flour. You can serve it with green chutney or imli chutney and have it with a cup of tea.

Chocolate Gujiya

The mixture of chocolate with gujiya takes the innovation in the recipe to a different level. Make the chocolate filling by mixing fresh cream and fine chocolate together and adding some chocolate chips to it. The fusion of chocolate and gujiya will give a modern take to your traditional gujiya recipe, and it will be loved by all age groups.

