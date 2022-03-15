New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi Hai! The festival of fun and colours is just a few days away. Like each year, this year too people will celebrate the festival of Holi with much excitement. On March 18th, the celebration of colours, fun, and joy will begin with people splashing waters and rubbing gulal on each other. Grooving to Bollywood number and enjoying tasty dishes with a twist of bhang, is how one can sum up the festival of Holi.

With lot of activity around it will be a little difficult to keep yourself in control and protect your gears or skin or health. To ease it up for you, we here at Jagran have brought you a list of Dos and Don'ts that you should keep in mind while playing Holi to make it safe and more colourful.

Holi 2022: Check Do's for safe Holi celebration

-Use eco-friendly handmade holi colors.

-Apply sunscreen over the exposed area like the face and arms.

-Oil your body before playing Holi

-Drink water at regular intervals to avoid any dehydration the scorching heat.

-Keep the first aid kit ready for any emergencies

- After Playing Holi, keep a bath ready rinse off the colours immediately

Holi 2022: Check Don'ts for a safe Holi

- Do not use chemical infused or harmful colors

-Do not take bath until after 20 mins of eating

-Don't apply colors in the area near to eyes, nose, mouth and open wounds.

- Do not eat and drink bhang at the same time, especially sweets.

-Do not take your expensive equipment or phones while playing with water

-Don't allow kids to drop water balloons each other, it might react badly if infected

-Do not play inside house

-Never use kerosene to remove colours

Also, it is very important to keep your skin and hair covered or protected to prevent any reactions from colours. Hope this Do's and Don'ts list will help you enjoy a safe Holi 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh