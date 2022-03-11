New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 18, across the country. Every year before Holi, people celebrate Holika Dahan to mark the victory of good over evil. The day is specifically associated with the story of Prahlad and Demon King Hiranyakashipu. For the unversed, from this story, we got the name of this festival 'Holika Dahan'. The festival of Holi is a 2-day festival. While Choti Holi will be celebrated on 17th March, Badi Holi will be celebrated on 18th March.

What is the story of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlada?

Hiranyakashyap popularly known as Demon King was an enemy of Lord Vishnu. However, Hiranyakashyap's son Prahlada was a big Lord Vishnu devotee and always worshipped him. This thing did not go well with Hiranyakashyap, and he didn't approve of his son's devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Later, Hiranyakashyap planned to kill his own son Prahlada by seeking help from his sister Holika. Hiranyakashyap's sister Holika was a demoness. Lord Brahma gifted the demoness a shawl that protected her from fire. Holika somehow convinced Prahlada to sit with her in a huge bonfire. As soon as the fire lit, Prahlada prayed to Lord Vishnu to protect him and keep him safe.

Further, in order to save Prahlada, Lord Vishnu summoned as a gust of wind to blow the shawl of Holika and place it on Prahlada. This resulted in saving the life of Prahlada, while Holika was burned into flames.

But why is demoness Holika is worshipped?

As per Hindu Mythology, Holika Puja brings powers of prosperity and wealth to everyone's home. It is also believed that people can conquer all sorts of fear by doing Holika Puja on the day of Holi.

Holika was created to remove all sorts of fear. Due to this despite being a Demoness, Holika is worshipped along with Prahlada before Holika Dahan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen