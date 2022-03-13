New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi is the festival of colours, which brings lots of joy and happiness along with it. The festival is around the corner, and the preparations have already begun. From mouthwatering delicacies like gujia, malpua to bhang ke pakore to stocking up on colors, the Holi fever is kicking in. However, ahead of Holi, one should know how to prep their skin and take care of it, in order to avoid breakouts. Since some clours may prove to be harsh on your face which one needs proper skincare before and during Holi.

If you want to know how to take care of your skin properly, then here's are five important skincare tips one should consider doing before having a blast party on Holi.

1. Oil your skin

Oiling your skin pre-Holi celebrations is a necessary procedure. One should not oil their skin but should also oil their hair, in order to prevent damage.

For oiling skin, one can use any organic essential oils which will help in preventing the texture of their skin. Essential oils also have miraculous effects on treating acne and preventing skin from damage done by colours.

2. Apply petroleum jelly on lips

In order to protect your lips from harmful chemicals and colours, one can always use petroleum jelly instead of lip balm. The petroleum jelly will keep your lips protected and hydrated while you can have fun at the celebrations.

3. Stay away from soaps and face washes

Sometimes trying to remove colours from your face through soap or face wash will go wrong. It is always better to use oil when removing colours from the face. Sometimes these soap and facewash consist of chemicals and can rip off the alkaline nature of your skin.

4. Moisturise your face after washing

It is a necessary step to moisturise your face after washing off the colours. Keeping your moisturise will keep your plum and nourished. This will hydrate your face and avoid breakouts.

5. Paint your nails before stepping out for Holi celebrations

Always remember to paint your nails first before playing Holi. Nails are the place where colours can settle the most and it is also one the hardest place to remove colours from. Through nails, you can also intake those chemical colours to your stomach and digestive system, which may create health issues. You can remove the polish after Holi and reapply a fresh coat. Also, ensure to trim your nails before Holi as it will not let the colour settle in.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen