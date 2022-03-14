New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi 2022 marks the end of harsh winters and the beginning of summers. The festival of colours is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the nation. As the festival is around the corner, we can already witness the hyped-up energy and excitement in the air. With so much activity all around, it is important for one to keep their skin and hair protected from all the harmful chemicals and colors while playing Holi.

People, nowadays, try to use organic colours which harm hair and scalp less but still some chemicals can be extremely harsh on the exposed areas of our body. As we cannot skip the colour play this Holi 2022, we here at Jagran English have brought you some tips that can keep your hair protected and safe.

Oil your hair and scalp

Oiling helps! Applying a good amount of hair oil from the roots to the tips of hair is a simple mantra if you wish to enjoy Holi without harming your hair. The oiling will prevent all the harsh chemicals from sticking to your hair strands and scalp. It provides an extra layer of protection that your scalp remains unexposed. Try to use hair oils like coconut, jojoba, and castor for better protection.

Cover your hair-up

While playing Holi, covering your hair or tying it tight is a great way of preventing any hair damage. Cover it with a scarf or head cap and make sure that your scalp is covere nicely. However, there are certain times when covering your head might just not be possible. This is when you can choose to braid your hair so that it is at least partially protected. This is a good way to prevent hair breakage that many women experience after Holi.

Condition it deep

Sometimes your hair just needs proper care and nourishment. A deep conditioning session is a great option for your hair after Holi celebrations. Since your hair will come into contact with a lot of colours, a strengthening, and protective mask can make your tresses strong from the roots and will ensure that it doesn’t break off if accidentally pulled. Try and sit in for atleast 30 mins for the conditioner to really work.

Wash off right away

Washing your hair right after playing Holi is always the number 1 rule. Most importantly, try to rinse your hair with cold water only and use a good shampoo to clean the scalp thoroughly. All the chemicals-filled colours might have gotten stuck to yours deep. But take your time and clean your hairs and scalps nicely. You can also choose to prep your hair with a conditioner that will ensure that the colours wash out easily. Going herbal while washing and treating your hair post the colour splash can be a wise decision.

