New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holika Dahan and Holi are around the corner, and people are busy preparing for the same. From preparing delicious delicacies to making natural ingredient colours, people are doing all to keep the festive vibe intact despite the growing COVID-19 cases in India. This year Holika will be celebrated on March 28, Sunday and Holi on March 29, Monday. As the Holi is just two days away, we have brought you an interesting fact related to the festival of colours. As per Hindu belief, if a person worships Lord Hanuman on the day of Holi, then he/she gets rid of all kinds of sufferings. Yes, you read that right. So if you want Hanuman's blessings, here we have brought you the puja vidhi and significance related to this puja.

Why worship Lord Hanuman on Holi?

As per Hindu scriptures, it is auspicious to worship Lord Maruti (Hanuman) on the night of Holika Dahan. It is believed worshipping Lord in a certain way can give a person freedom from their sufferings.

Puja Vidhi

To worship Lord Hanuman, follow these below-mentioned steps:

- Take a bath on the night of Holika Dahan

- Visit the nearest Hanuman temple and worship Lord

- To worship him, sit on a red cloth

- Apply sindoor and Jasmine oil

- Offer flowers, prasad and light lamp

- Recite Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkaand

- Now do Hanuman Aarti

- Do not consume alcohol or meat and follow Brahmacharya for a day.

- Don't wear white or black clothes while worshipping.

This year Holi will be celebrated in a special yog. As per Astrologers, this time, there will be no shadow of Bhadra on Holi. Also, there will be no Panchang on this day. This year Holi is falling in Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra Vishesh Karan, making it Triyogi Holi. Savartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Saath Vriddhi yog, these three yogs, together are making Triyogi Holi.

