New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dahan is knocking on the doors while Holi, the festival of colours, is just two days away. Every year, before Holi, we celebrate Holika Dahan to mark the victory of good over evil. This day is associated with the famous Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu's devotee Prahlada and Hiranyakashipu. It is from this story we got the name of this festival 'Holika Dahan'. As the day is around the corner, we have brought you this beautiful story to remind you why we celebrate this festival a day before Holi.

As per Hindu texts, there was a boy named Prahlada born to demon king Hiranyakashipu and his wife, Kayadu. While the little boy was in his mother's womb, he heard about the Lord Vishnu and his supreme power through Saga Narada.

As the boy was born and grew a little older, he started worshipping Lord Vishnu. This didn't go down well with his father, and he tried multiple ways to kill his own son. For unversed, King Hiranyakashipu had a vardan that made him invincible. He was granted a vardan that he couldn't be killed either by an animal or man, couldn't be killed inside or outside of the house, he couldn't be killed during the day or night, he couldn't be killed on land or in the air and by any man-made weapons. This boon made him very arrogant and cruel.

When he got to know about his son's devotion towards Lord Vishnu, he made several attempts to kill Prahalad. However, the little boy survived each attack unhurt. After seeing all this, he resorts to his sister Simhika (Holika) to help him kill his son. Sumhika agreed to help him as even she was granted a boon from Lord Brahma that no fire can burn her. She had a divine shawl that protected her from fire.

A day before Holi, she lured Prahlad to sit on her lap while she was sitting on the bonfire wearing the divine shawl. However, to Hirnakashipu's surprise, Prahlad survived the fire while Simhika was burned down to ashes despite wearing the divine shawl. This incident left Hirnakashipu shaken and asked his son to prove his devotion. He asked if his lord exists in the pillar, to which Prahlada said 'yes'. On hearing this, the king broke the pillar, and to his horror, a half lion and half man came out of it.

The half-man and half-lion were Lord Vishnu in Narasimha avatar to kill the demon. Keeping all the parameters in mind, Narasimha tore his torso apart with his bare nails at twilight. Ever since then, Narasimha's avatar is widely worshipped across the nation, and the day was celebrated as Holika Dahan.

