New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours, Holi is right at the doorstep. This festival is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation. This festival is marked to celebrate the win of good over evil and it is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month. On this day, people not only play with colours, they also enjoy several delicacies like gujiyan, dahi bhalle, among others. Well, let us tell you that Holi is a two-day festival and on the first day, Chhoti Holi or better known as Holika Dahan is celebrated, and on the second day, the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated.

When is Holi 2021?

This year, the Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 28. On this day, people burn the pyre in the evening as it signifies the triumph of good over evil.

The main festival, Holi will be observed on March 29. The festival is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm and people smear gulal on each other's face on this day. This festival is also known as Dhulendi, Rangwali Holi, among others.

What is the shubh tithi of Holi?

The Purnima tithi will start at 3:27 AM on March 28 and it will end at 12:17 AM on March 29. The auspicious time of this festival will begin at 6:54 PM and it will end at 9:14 PM.

What is the significance of Holi?

The story dates back to the time when there was a powerful king named Hirankashyapa, who wanted everyone to worship him. However, his son Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and he refused to worship his father. Well, this thing angered Hirankashyapa and he got agitated by it, and he asked his sister Holika to kill his son Prahlad.

Holika was blessed by a boon that she could never be killed by the fire. However, when she took Prahlad in her arms to the pyre, she got burnt to death and Prahlad came out from the pyre without any injury. Thus, this festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and it is celebrated with full enthusiasm across the nation. However, this time, owing to the current pandemic situation, the celebration of Holi has been restricted in many states.

