New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi festival is all about smearing colours on each other, drinking Thandai & Gujiya and dancing to the beats of dhol. Popularly known as 'Festival of Colours', it is the perfect day to take playful revenge from your siblings, cousins or friends by throwing a bucket full of water, balloons and painting their face with various colours. However, market colours leave a lasting impact on our skin in form of rashes and patchy skin. Not just this, it also affects our eyes, making them look bloody red. Therefore, we should avoid such chemical-filled colours and should use colours that have natural ingredients.

We know you must be wondering how to get these natural colours, then don't worry, here we are with an easy method for making Holi colours at home.

Follow these easy steps to make colour at home:

Red

- Use at least 50 red hibiscus flowers.

- Separate the petals.

- Grind all the petals in the mixer grinder until the paste is smooth.

- To enhance the colour we can add tea liquor.

Orange

- Use orange marigolds or Palash flowers

- Separate the leaves

- Grind all the petals in the mixer grinder until the paste is smooth.

Yellow

-For making this colour, you need yellow marigolds.

- Remove the leaves and separate the petals.

- Grind all the petals in the mixer grinder until the paste is smooth. Also, you can add turmeric to enhance the colour.

Green

- Use hibiscus or coriander or mint leaves.

- Grind all the petals in the mixer grinder until the paste is smooth. You can also add water for a smooth paste.

Pink & Maroon

- Use beetroots

- Boil them until they turn soft

- Now grind them in a mixer grinder until a smooth paste

- For Pink, we can add milk to the paste.

Purple & Blue

- Use purple cabbage and cut it into small pieces.

- Boil the veggies for almost 30 minutes till you get a thick purple extract.

- Now strain the water and keep it aside.

- For blue colour add 1 or 1/2 teaspoon baking powder.

