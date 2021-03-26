Holi 2021: Here we are with 4 simple recipes of ubtans that can be made at home with easily available kitchen ingredients. Read on to know the process and prepare them to get rid of the harsh colours.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi is just around the corner and everyone is prepping for the D day, be it the recipes or other planning for Holika Dahan. But one of the main things we tend to neglect during preparations for this festival is taking care of ourselves. Yes, since it's the festival of colours, a lot of people use many harmful colours too which are not good for your skin at all.

Although as per the government's guidelines on COVID-19, people are not allowed to have large gatherings but however, you can still celebrate Holi with your family members at home. So, here we are with 4 simple recipes of ubtans which can be made at home with easily available kitchen ingredients

Masoor dal ubtan

Just add 1 teaspoon of masoor dal powder with some dried orange peel

Mix 1 teaspoon of rose water with a few drops of lemon juice.

Apply it directly on your face and rinse it off with water after keeping the pack for 20 minutes.

(This pack is for oily skin.)

Besan ubtan

Mix 3 tablespoon of dahi (curd), 2 tablespoon of besan (gram flour), gulab jal (rose water) and some olive oil together.

Keep the pack on your face for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Later you can even use a facewash to wash your face.

Multani mitti ubtan

Wash your face with normal or cold water first. (avoid hot water)

Mix some multani mitti powder in a bowl with a few teaspoons of rose water.

Apply and keep the pack on your face for about 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Honey ubtan

Mix 1 teaspoon of almond powder with honey.

Add 2-3 drops of lemon juice and then add some milk.

Apply the mixture on your skin and keep it as it is until it dries.

Later rinse it off slowly with water.

So guys, which now out of the above are you going to prepare for Holi?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal