When we think of the festival Holi, one delicious thing that comes to our mind is Gujiya. Here's how you can make it in 5 simple steps.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is that time of the year when the air is abuzz with all the bright colours and excitement. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about the festival of colours, Holi. When we think of this festival, one delicious thing that comes to our mind is Gujiya. This traditional sweet is a perfect blend of khoya and maida that automatically melts in our mouth. Well, now there are different types of Gujiya available in the market but nothing beats the classic homemade Gujiya served with love and sweetness. This year, the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 29, and ahead of this festival, we have come to help you out. We have listed down 5 simple steps in which you can make the classic Gujiya at home, have a look:

What are the ingredients required to make Gujiya?

To make Gujiya, you need a few things that are-- khoya, maida, ghee, dry fruits, semolina, flour, sugar and green cardamom.

How to make Gujiya?

Step 1: The first step is to make a soft dough of maida by adding ghee to it.

Step 2: Now, you need to make a mix of khoya, sugar and semolina and add finely chopped dry fruits to it. You can also fry the khoya mix slightly.

Step 3: In the next step, you need to make small dough balls and have to roll them and need to make proper small puris of it

Step 4: Now, you need to fill the small round puris with the khoya mixture and shape them as Gujiya. Do not forget to seal it tightly with water and flour fix.

Step 5: Now, you need to deep fry the Gujiyas, until they turn golden brown, and ta-dah! you are done.

Do let us know if you liked this simple Gujiya recipe in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma