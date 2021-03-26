As the festival of colours, Holi is right at the doorstep, we are here to help you on how to look all dolled up this festive season, check out these waterproof makeup essentials.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of colours, Holi is around the corner and we all are gearing up for the festivities. But, what if we tell you that you can do it in style while looking all dolled up. Wouldn't that be a perfect thing? With the changing times, the makeup industry also has revolutionized and it has made the changes according to the needs of the consumer. From sweatproof to waterproof, the beauty industry is taking care of every small need of the consumers. So, as the Holi is right at the doorstep, we are here to help you on how to look all dolled up this festive season:

5 waterproof makeup which will make you look like a party diva this Holi:

1. Waterproof foundation

Foundation is a basic thing in makeup and all you need is to take care that your foundation is waterproof. Along with giving your skin an even tone, it will also protect you from the reaction of colours on your face.

2. Waterproof Blush

Blush gives the perfect subtle and dewy look. You can carry this minimal look on Holi and it will also protect your cheeks from harmful colours.

3. Waterproof Lipstick

The one thing that adds glam to the face is lipstick. And, if we tell you that there are waterproof lipstick available in the market. Wouldn't it be great news? Well, you can carry this waterproof lipstick look on Holi party and you can get your perfect party pictures while looking all styled up.

4. Waterproof Mascara

Eyes play a major role in makeup and adding a volume to your lashes gives a whole different vibe to your look. So, go ahead and try the waterproof mascara.

5. Waterproof eyeliner

The one go-to thing that most women can't do without is eyeliner. But during Holi, all they fear is that it would get smudged. Now, with the waterproof eyeliner, it will not only make you look amazing but will also take your style game a notch higher.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma